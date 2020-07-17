Investigation into last Russian tsar and his family’s execution is still making discoveries 102 years on

It may have happened a century ago, but Russia's Investigative Committee is still uncovering new details about the execution of the country's last imperial family, the Romanovs.

Marina Molodtsova, a senior investigator, explained to newspaper Izvestia that it is now possible to identify some of the participants involved in the killing. When the investigation is complete, their names will be revealed.

On the night of July 16, 1918, Nicholas II, his wife Alexandra and five children, along with some members of their entourage, were shot and bayonetted to death by communist revolutionaries. While there are many known details about their execution and the aftermath of their death, the full picture is yet to be uncovered.

According to Molodtsova, the investigators re-enacted the executions in a room the same size as the basement where the Romanovs were killed, which “refuted some researchers' arguments that 11 victims and participants in the execution could not fit into such a small room.”

In the modern Russian Orthodox Church, the Romanovs are seen as revered figures and 'passion-bearers.' In 2000, the church announced their canonization, elevating the royal family members to the status of saints.

