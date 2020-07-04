Death of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father 'will be lesson for many' about dangers of Covid-19, says Russian Olympic legend

Olympic champion and politician Irina Rodnina believes the death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of undefeated MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, will be a wake-up call to everyone about the dangers of Covid-19.

The elder Nurmagomedov, a world-class trainer in his own right, died from coronavirus complications after suffering a stroke. Speaking to Russian publication Sport-Express, Rodnina, a three-times Olympic champion in figure skating, said his death will make people sit up and think about the dangers of Covid-19.

"I think his death will be a lesson for many," the three-time Olympic gold medalist said.

Also on rt.com Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of UFC champ Khabib, dies from Covid-19 complications aged 57

Rodnina explained that citizens should take the coronavirus threat seriously and listen to the recommendations of experts.

"If you were told to wear masks, gloves and use disinfectants and stay at home – then a civilized person should follow these requirements," she said.

On Saturday morning, Nurmagomedov was buried in his home village of Kirovaul, Dagestan.

In May, it was widely reported that Dagestan was being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, and locals were encouraged to stay at home instead of celebrating the end of Ramadan with extended family and friends.

Also on rt.com More than forty medics dead in Dagestan since the beginning of Covid-19 epidemic, according to local health ministry

On May 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a televised conference with Dagestani leaders, specifically addressing the coronavirus situation, which he called "especially difficult."

As of July 4, the Dagestan Republic has 8,080 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 389 deaths. In the whole of Russia, there have been 674,515 people diagnosed with Covid-19, behind only the USA and Brazil.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!