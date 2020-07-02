 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No entry: Russia extends Covid-19 foreigner ban until August

2 Jul, 2020 15:13
By Jonny Tickle

If you’ve been waiting to fly to Russia, you’d better stop holding your breath. On Thursday, the country’s Federal Air Transport Agency announced that Covid-related international flight restrictions have been extended – again.

Just days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said “I don't know” when asked about the borders opening, we all now have some extra information – definitely not in July.

“Until 23:59 local time, 07/31/2020, there is a temporary restriction on the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons into the Russian Federation,” a message from Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, since March 27, Russia has conducted no regular international passenger travel, with only specially approved flights being allowed to take off and land.

According to newspaper RBC, in early June, Rosaviatsiya asked the country’s consumer rights watchdog to restart international aviation on July 15, but the approval was never received.

On June 30, the European Union announced that they would be restarting flights to approved countries outside the political bloc, but Russia was not included on the list.

