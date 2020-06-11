To serve and protect: Russian National Guardsman FIRED after hidden camera films threat of false accusation

A member of the Russian National Guard has been sacked after a video emerged of the serviceman threatening to plant drugs on a Moscow man. The guardsman was fired after the clip went viral, causing uproar on Russian social media.

Shared widely on Telegram channel Baza, the footage shows two employees of the National Guard conducting a routine check after a neighbor complained about loud music.

In the video, a law enforcement office asks the apartment’s owner, “Do you want to go to prison?” The man replies, “For what?” In response, the serviceman answers: “I’ll toss you some drugs and you’ll go to jail – understand? For five years. Do you want that?” The conflict was filmed on a hidden camera and quickly published online.

Following the publication of the footage, the National Guard conducted an official investigation, established the identity of the serviceman in question, and fired him.

“Based on the results of the review, a decision was made: in connection with the unacceptable behavior of an employee of the National Guard, an order has been signed to dismiss him,” National Guard spokesman Valery Gribakin told the RBC newspaper.

Since the video was shared on Baza on Thursday morning, it has been viewed more than 90,000 times.

