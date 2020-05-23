Perpetrator detained after triggering HOSTAGE situation at bank in central Moscow (VIDEO)

Several employees at a branch of Russia’s Alfa Bank in downtown Moscow were taken hostage by an attacker thought to be armed with an explosive device, on Saturday afternoon, triggering a major law enforcement operation.

Moscow police initially responded to an emergency call from one of the bank’s employees, who said the assailant had burst into the building and threatened to blow it up. At least five clerks are assumed to have been inside at the time.

Later reports said that only one person remained in the building as authorities tried to negotiate the situation.

На место захвата заложников в Москве выехал спецотряд Росгвардии. По предварительной информации, захватчик держит в руках неизвестный пакет.https://t.co/imijGa8VVSpic.twitter.com/6vuXR1Za3k — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) May 23, 2020

The hostage-taker had apparently worn the uniform of a local food delivery chain; however this has, as yet, not been confirmed.

The Alfa Bank office, located on a busy avenue in central Moscow, was quickly sealed off by arriving police patrols, with officers establishing contact with the suspect.

"Альфа-банк" на Земляном валу в Москве захватил неизвестный. Здание оцеплено, внутри находятся несколько сотрудников и посетителей. Их преступник взял в заложники.Кроме того, оцеплен 4-й Сыромятнический переулок, на месте работают спецслужбы. pic.twitter.com/sT8viUAlFu — Mash (@mash_breaking) May 23, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW