Perpetrator detained after triggering HOSTAGE situation at bank in central Moscow (VIDEO)

23 May, 2020 11:41
Perpetrator detained after triggering HOSTAGE situation at bank in central Moscow (VIDEO)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskii
Several employees at a branch of Russia’s Alfa Bank in downtown Moscow were taken hostage by an attacker thought to be armed with an explosive device, on Saturday afternoon, triggering a major law enforcement operation.

Moscow police initially responded to an emergency call from one of the bank’s employees, who said the assailant had burst into the building and threatened to blow it up. At least five clerks are assumed to have been inside at the time.

Later reports said that only one person remained in the building as authorities tried to negotiate the situation.

The hostage-taker had apparently worn the uniform of a local food delivery chain; however this has, as yet, not been confirmed.

©  Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskii

The Alfa Bank office, located on a busy avenue in central Moscow, was quickly sealed off by arriving police patrols, with officers establishing contact with the suspect.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

