Hot ride: WATCH bus ON FIRE driving through St. Petersburg

Public transport can – literally – be quite the hot ride, a freak video from Russia’s ‘northern capital’ proves, as an empty passenger bus was spotted cruising through its streets with the engine engulfed in flames.

The unplanned fire show unfolded in St. Petersburg late on Monday. The flaming bus was caught on CCTV camera making a right turn and driving onto a bridge where it met its fiery demise.

А вот и само видео воспламенения автобуса на мосту Александра Невского pic.twitter.com/G4mk2VKUw0 — Дикий Петербург (@Wild_SPb) May 19, 2020

The vehicle stopped on the bridge with its driver bravely trying to save the bus from burning completely. Fellow motorists rushed to help him, whipping out fire extinguishers, another video from the scene shows. Luckily, there were no passengers inside.

Although a dozen fire extinguishers were emptied onto the flaming bus, the driver and motorists were unable to beat the fire on their own. Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, finally putting the flames out.

No one was injured during the incident. The engine compartment of the bus was left badly damaged and it remains unclear whether the vehicle will ever hit the road again.

