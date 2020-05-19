A bright ball crossed the sky’: Falling METEOR spotted in Siberia (VIDEO)

Bewildered residents in Russia have witnessed a spectacular glowing meteor shooting across the night sky. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras and was seen from several locations.

The dazzling object was seen travelling over the city of Kansk in western Siberia and several other areas of the Krasnoyarsk Region at around 22:40 local time.

Some local media reported that witnesses also heard a “loud bang.” However, top local emergency official Eduard Bille told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper that everything was quiet.

It literally lasted several seconds; a bright ball crossed the sky and disappeared somewhere near the ground. It was all quiet: no bangs, no blasts, nothing.

There have been no reports about where the meteor landed or its impact on the ground.

