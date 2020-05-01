 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ANOTHER Russian minister diagnosed with Covid-19, after PM ends up in hospital

1 May, 2020 19:55
ANOTHER Russian minister diagnosed with Covid-19, after PM ends up in hospital
FILE PHOTO. Moscow's White House, the seat of Russia's government. ©  Kirill Kalinnikov
Russia’s Minister of Construction and Housing, as well as his deputy, have been hospitalized with coronavirus. This comes a day after PM Mikhail Mishustin informed the president he was being admitted to hospital due to Covid-19.

The ministry’s press service broke the news on Vladimir Yakushev’s test late on Friday. While he and his deputy, Dmitry Volkov, have been hospitalized, another of Yakushev’s deputies, Nikita Stasishin, has stepped up as acting minister.

“I’ll be treated at one of the city’s clinics, in the care of medics. I’ll be keeping in close touch,” the minister said.

Yakushev is the second of Russia’s top officials to get the coronavirus. Late on Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he was diagnosed with the disease.

