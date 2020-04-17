Alarming record: Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 4,000

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has grown by 4,070 in Russia, bringing the total nationwide tally to over 32,000, the country’s disease response team has said.

The total amount of cases currently stands at 32,008. The officials said that 41 patients have died in the last 24 hours, raising Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus to 273.

Russia has had a relatively low rate of new cases compared to many other European nations until its numbers began to spike since late March.

Russia has been gradually implementing quarantine measures in a bid to slow down the spread of the disease. President Vladimir Putin extended paid holidays to April 30 to encourage people to stay home. Regional governments, meanwhile, have imposed lockdowns, during which shopping malls, gyms, restaurants, and bars remain closed, as do other non-essential services.

