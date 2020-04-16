 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We acted in the same way’: Moscow says will accept US offer to ship ventilators to Russia if needed

16 Apr, 2020 14:01
FIEL PHOTO. Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting in Osaka. ©REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
The offer to send ventilators to Russia made by US President Donald Trump is a 'show of a responsible approach' to fighting Covid-19, a senior Russian diplomat said. The suggestion caused a meltdown among Trump critics.

"We take this confirmation that the American side may provide us such assistance, should we need it," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said of Trump's offer to send ventilators.

He added the offer showed “a responsible approach in our common fight with the pandemic" and that Russia had “acted in the same way” when it sent aid to the US last month.

Offering help was a natural thing to do under the circumstances, so one shouldn't "add some political considerations" to it, the Russian official said.

Trump's Wednesday suggestion that, once the US has ventilators to spare with other nations, Russia may get some, sparked an outrage among his domestic critics. Some went as far as calling for prosecuting the president for treason, should such a delivery actually occur.

A similar wave of condemnation took place in late March when a Russian plane delivered medical equipment to New York to help the US tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

