Covid-19 strikes Moscow’s LEGENDARY Bolshoi Theater, dozens of staff test positive

Coronavirus has been detected in the Presidential Administration and other top Russian institutions. Thus, it was probably just a matter of time before a few cases were reported in the country’s most famous opera and ballet house.

Despite being closed since March 15, and with rehearsals having been suspended 10 days later, 34 staff members at Moscow’s world-famous Bolshoi Theater have tested positive for the virus.

Testing was conducted prior to a nationally televised concert called ‘We Are Together,’ held in support of those fighting the spread of Covid-19 in Russia. The employees who tested positive were prohibited from working at the show.

“Without exception, the workers of the theater, including security guards and engineers, were tested for coronavirus two days before the concert,” said Vladimir Urin, the theater’s general director.

“More than 100 people participated in the evening’s concert. 34 people tested positive for coronavirus. They didn’t have a temperature or clear signs of illness, but they were all dismissed and sent to quarantine.”

Also on rt.com World-famous Bolshoi Theater could GO BUST due to Covid-19 lockdown

The concert was broadcast on TV channel Russia 1, featuring a star-studded cast of national celebrities, including singers Dima Bilan and Polina Gagarina. Due to quarantine restrictions, the artists performed in front of a completely empty auditorium. As of April 14, the performance has over 200,000 views on YouTube.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!