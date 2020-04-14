Russian FM Lavrov holds video conference with international journalists to discuss pressing global issues amid Covid-19 pandemic
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will host a video conference attended by international media to discuss key issues, as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The unorthodox press briefing will be attended by fifteen journalists from Russia and across the world. Lavrov, who is currently in Moscow, is expected to touch on a range of current international topics during the video conference.