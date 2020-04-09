Boiler explosion hits business center in downtown Moscow

The incident was reported at the Panorama office building shortly after 2pm local time. An explosion reportedly hit the ninth floor, sparking a small fire that was later extinguished.

The emergency services said the blast caused no major wounds, while Russian media reported that one woman received a minor injury.

В Москве в здании бизнес-центра на 2-й Брестской улице произошел взрыв. На 9-м этаже здания выбиты все стекла. pic.twitter.com/ml512x0Mo0 — baza (@bazabazon) April 9, 2020

News agency TASS reported, citing official sources, that the blast happened due to safety violations during repairs on the boiler.