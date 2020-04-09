 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boiler explosion hits business center in downtown Moscow

9 Apr, 2020 11:00
The incident was reported at the Panorama office building shortly after 2pm local time. An explosion reportedly hit the ninth floor, sparking a small fire that was later extinguished.

The emergency services said the blast caused no major wounds, while Russian media reported that one woman received a minor injury.

News agency TASS reported, citing official sources, that the blast happened due to safety violations during repairs on the boiler.

