2 dead after Moscow nursing home fire prompts dramatic rescue (VIDEO)

8 Apr, 2020 19:30
©  Ruptly
At least two people died and ten were injured after a nursing home went ablaze in western Moscow, cutting off dozens of immobile patients. Rescuers were able to quickly put out the blaze but the toxic smoke hampered their efforts.

The four-story building started burning on Wednesday evening, a local emergency services department has confirmed. Media reports say the building is a private nursing home.

Up to 60 elderly people were reportedly being housed there, many of whom were confined to their beds.

“People were crying for help, reaching out of the windows,” a source within the emergency services told TASS news agency.

The rescuers led at least 18 people out to safety, after some 50 reportedly evacuated on their own. Thick smoke has been hampering their efforts.

At least two people have been confirmed dead in the incident. 

The fire, which started in the basement, was apparently caused by electrical wire malfunction and has been quickly put out, according to Moscow’s Emergencies Ministry headquarters.

