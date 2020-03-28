Rescuer dies as enormous FIRE erupts near Rostov-on-Don 2018 World Cup stadium (VIDEOS, PHOTO)

A raging blaze, near a stadium used for the 2018 football World Cup, in Rostov-on-Don has scorched an area covering 25 hectares and claimed the life of one emergency worker.

The fire is fuelled by a deadly mixture of dry reeds and a swirling wind which allowed it to rapidly spread.

Emergency services are scrambling to battle the blaze with dozens of firefighters training their hoses on the inferno and helicopters dumping tons of water on it from above.

Под Ростовом-на-Дону горят камыши, – огонь может перекинуться на стадион «Ростов Арена». На данный момент пожар разошёлся уже больше, чем на 1000 кв.метров. К вылету готовят пожарный самолёт МЧС. pic.twitter.com/75BzrhqJns — baza (@bazabazon) March 28, 2020

Powerful gusts are complicating the firefighting operation and one rescuer lost their life in the effort, local media report. The blaze has come within 500 meters of the Rostov Arena but authorities say the stadium is no longer under threat, the Don-TR broadcasting company said.

