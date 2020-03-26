Putin to G20: ‘Green corridors’ of sanctions-free trade needed during Covid-19 crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the creation of ‘green corridors’ to transport essential goods and technologies without sanctions as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to a video-summit of G20 leaders on Thursday, Putin said a common plan was needed to support their countries’ economies, many of which are taking a major hit amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Russian leader said joint research between all G20 countries would quicken the process of finding a successful vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

He also said the key risk of the pandemic would be long-term unemployment and estimated that unemployment globally will exceed 2009 levels “under any scenario.”

G20 leaders are meeting for the virtual crisis call eight months ahead of the summit scheduled to take place in Riyadh in November. It’s all in an effort to agree a “coordinated set of policies” to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and “safeguard the global economy.”

The suggestion of a teleconference-style summit was first put forward by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders were quick to support the idea.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the leaders said they were “gravely concerned” about the risks posed by the crisis — particularly to developing and least-developed nations in Africa, as well as small island states. They also noted that refugees and other displaced persons faced “particular risk.”

