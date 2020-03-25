Evacuation underway on Paramushir island in Russia’s Kurils after 7.2 earthquake prompts tsunami alert

Residents of Severo-Kurilsk, a small town with a population of just over 2,500 on the northern end of the Kuril Islands, are being evacuated to safety after a strong quake prompted fears of a tsunami.

“The safety of the people is the most important for us. It is necessary to make sure that there are no people in the area that may be affected by the wave,” Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko said as he announced the evacuation on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the earthquake shook the town.

Residents of the town, which is 30m (100ft) above sea level, are being led to higher ground. Students and staff of a nursery and a school are among those being evacuated.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW