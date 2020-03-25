 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Evacuation underway on Paramushir island in Russia’s Kurils after 7.2 earthquake prompts tsunami alert

25 Mar, 2020 04:32
Evacuation underway on Paramushir island in Russia’s Kurils after 7.2 earthquake prompts tsunami alert
FILE PHOTO: A sign which reads "Tsunami. Evacuation route. 100 meters," is on display in Krabozavodskoye settlement on the Island of Shikotan, one of four islands known as the Kurils in Russia. ©  Reuters / Yuri Maltsev
Residents of Severo-Kurilsk, a small town with a population of just over 2,500 on the northern end of the Kuril Islands, are being evacuated to safety after a strong quake prompted fears of a tsunami.

“The safety of the people is the most important for us. It is necessary to make sure that there are no people in the area that may be affected by the wave,” Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko said as he announced the evacuation on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the earthquake shook the town.

Residents of the town, which is 30m (100ft) above sea level, are being led to higher ground. Students and staff of a nursery and a school are among those being evacuated.

