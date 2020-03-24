 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia to shut down night clubs & cinemas, cracks down on hookahs amid coronavirus outbreak

24 Mar, 2020 17:25
A cinema is disinfected in Russian city of Novosibirsk on March 23, 2020. © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
Russian authorities have decided to shut down night clubs, cinemas, and other mass-entertainment venues in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus. Bars and cafes remain open for now, but hookah-smoking will be prohibited there.

The closure of public entertainment venues was ordered by the Russian government on Tuesday. The decision will be enforced by local authorities across the country.

The shutdown affects night clubs, cinemas, and entertainment venues for children. Restaurants, cafes, and other small-scale venues will remain open for now. Smoking hookahs in these establishments, however, will be prohibited, since using shared water pipes is not exactly the safest thing to do these days.

The tightening of coronavirus measures comes as the disease continues to spread across the country. Still, the number of registered cases in Russia remains relatively small – 495 people have contracted it. Thousands of people returning from badly-hit countries or who have had contact with those infected remain under quarantine and strict medical surveillance.

