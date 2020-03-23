 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EVERY MINUTE COUNTS! Moscow coronavirus hospital construction workers motivated by Soviet-style billboards

23 Mar, 2020 14:56
©  stroi.mos.ru

By Jonny Tickle

Lord Kitchener, Uncle Sam… and now Sergei Sobyanin? A series of motivational billboards aimed at workers constructing Moscow's new coronavirus hospital have gone viral on Russian social media.

The most-shared poster, which depicts the Moscow mayor, reminds construction workers that time is of the essence to defeat coronavirus. Another billboard shows a bulldozer symbolically crushing Covid-19.

Builders! Every minute counts!

Builders! Every minute counts! *This is the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin. ©  stroi.mos.ru

The remaining posters depict builders, as well as doctors and residents, emphasizing the importance of the facility.

Russian internet users were quick to liken the posters to Soviet-style motivational billboards, such as the famous "Have you signed up to volunteer?" poster from 1920.

Together we can crush corona!

Together we can crush corona! ©  stroi.mos.ru

At the construction site itself, Deputy Moscow Mayor Andrei Bochkarev told reporters that the billboards were good for the mood of the workers.

Tired and dropped your hands? Give your place to a real warrior!

Tired and dropped your hands? Give your place to a real warrior! ©  stroi.mos.ru

"All the specialists employed here already understand the importance and responsibility of the task that confronts us. However, for additional support for the spirit of the builders, motivational posters are placed on the site," he explained.

Builders! We need this center!

Builders! We need this center! ©  stroi.mos.ru

Bochkarev also said that the construction is proceeding "at an unprecedented high pace," and that work is ongoing "around the clock."

The medical center, which is being built near the village of Golokhvastovo in Moscow Region, will occupy an area of 43 hectares and house up to 600 patients. According to Sobyanin, it is due to be completed within a month.

