Rammstein’s Till Lindemann turns bubble boy with giant ‘coronavirus protective gear’ at Moscow gig

You have to be quite cheeky to gather thousands of people together amid coronavirus fears. But Till Lindemann apparently had an ace up his sleeve – a giant iridescent bubble to protect him during his Moscow concert.

The Rammstein star is currently on tour in Russia, together with Swedish multi-instrumentalist Peter Tagtgren. On Sunday the two performed at the VTB Arena in Moscow and had an unusual prop – a giant plastic bubble to take shelter in. To protect them from the coronavirus, some commenters snickered.

In actual fact, the provocative band didn’t suddenly get cold feet about the epidemic during the Moscow gig. The bubble apparently was part of the show from the beginning of the tour in early February.

And to be fair, it was used only for a single song. For the rest of the show Lindemann and Tagtgren were out with the crowds, slapping girls on their buttocks and throwing cakes at the spectators (and singing too).

The tour hasn’t been unaffected by the coronavirus, however; Moscow has a ban on mass gatherings of over 5,000, so the visiting band had to play the concert twice to make sure it complied with the limit while admitting everyone with a ticket.

Russia has not been hit as hard by the Covid-19 as some other nations, and some Russians have been quite defiant when it comes to the virus – like football fans in St. Petersburg, who were chanting“We all will die” during a match last Saturday.

