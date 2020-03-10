 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Russian parliament adjourns after proposal to allow Putin run again in 2024 Presidential elections

10 Mar, 2020 11:17
Get short URL
Russian parliament adjourns after proposal to allow Putin run again in 2024 Presidential elections
© Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina
Proceedings in Russia’s State Duma have been temporarily suspended and President Vladimir Putin is set to make an address this afternoon. It comes after a suggestion that Presidential term limits could be re-set.

The idea was floated by Valentina Tereshkova, an MP from the ruling ‘United Russia’ party, who is also famous for being the first woman in space. She wants to give the incumbent head of state a chance to compete in the 2024 Presidential election.

Under existing rules, Putin must stand aside after the current mandate, his fourth, ends. However, putative constitutional changes currently being discussed would limit future Presidents to only two terms. Tereshkova wants to start the clock again, making Putin eligible for two more runs before he would be bound by the new restrictions. 

In her speech, she said in the situation Russia now faces [economically and politically] there are “unpredictable risks” meaning “reliable insurance” is needed.

“This insurance, I am 100% sure, is from strong Presidential power and the moral authority of the person who holds the post,” Tereshkova explained. “The question is not really about him [Putin], it is about us, the citizens of Russia, and its future… why make any artificial structures? Everything must be honest and transparent.”

Her speech was met with applause. The head of the United Russia parliamentary party, Sergei Neverov, said he would support such an amendment. Meanwhile, Vyacheslav Volodin, the house speaker, said the initiative required consultation with the president himself and leaders of all Duma parties.

Volodin told journalists that Putin himself will come to the parliament after 3pm Moscow time to address deputies. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies