Opposition activists flock to central Moscow to commemorate slain politician Nemtsov and condemn constitution amendments

Thousands of people have attended marches in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, on Saturday, to commemorate Russia's former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, who was murdered five years ago in the capital.

The memory of Nemtsov, a veteran politician who became a leading figure in the western-leaning opposition after the turn of the century, is a unifying point for various anti-Kremlin political groupings who are frequently at odds with one another.

Leaders of the march, who have described themselves as “pretty much the entire democratic spectrum” in Russia, expected that as many as 30,000 people would participate in the Moscow event, according to the application sent to the mayor’s office. The opposition-aligned "White Counter" monitor claimed 22,300 took part, while police estimated the number of attendees at 8,000.

The rallies are the first major Russian protests since September last year, and organizers hope to revitalize the anti-government sentiment which fed several mass protests in 2019.

The protesters are carrying both Russian national flags and ones representing political movements, along with a big banner at the front of the crowd which reads ‘The mastermind of the murder must be in jail’. They are chanting anti-government slogans as they advance through the streets, which have been closed to traffic.

As well as demanding further investigation into the murder of Nemtsov, the protesters are objecting to the planned amendments to the Russian constitution.

The amendments include a two-term lifetime limit for presidential office – as opposed to the current rule, which merely restricts consecutive terms – along with giving the parliament additional powers to appoint the prime minister and some of his cabinet members and make other changes to the way the country is governed.

The organisers of Saturday's demonstration see them as an attempt “to usurp” power, and insist Nemtsov would have been opposed, if he were alive.

This assessment unsurprisingly made its way into the headlines of some Western media outlets. AFP’s report about the protests uncritically labels the amendments “Putin’s ‘leader-for-life’ reforms” from the start and states they will be “the first changes to the basic law since 1993”. The Russian constitution was amended in 2008 to extend the terms of the president and the parliament, in 2014 to change the structure of the Russian judiciary, and on numerous occasions to reflect changes in the Russian administrative division.

Also on rt.com Tribute to Nemtsov: Thousands join Moscow march in memory of slain Russian politician

Before the demonstration the opposition activists said they were surprised that the city government agreed to their suggestion for the march with no objections. Russian law says authorities may reject an application for a mass event, but they must offer an alternative. Opposition groups claim the government often abuses its authority and uses red tape to disrupt their plans.

Similar smaller-scale protest events are being held in several other Russian cities, including Nizhny Novgorod, Yaroslavl, Oryol and Voronezh.

Nemtsov, who served as governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region in the 1990s before joining the national government, was a prominent liberal political figure in Russia. He was once touted as a possible successor to Boris Yeltsin as Russian President, but the fallout from the 1998 financial crash, which crippled the economy, damaged his prospects.

He was assassinated in central Moscow on the night of February 27, 2015. In 2017, five Chechen men were sentenced to lengthy jail terms for carrying out the killing, but the mastermind behind the hit was not identified by investigators.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!