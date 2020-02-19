 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Russian cops bust banned radical Islamist group Tablighi Jamaat's 'training camp' —detain leaders & participants

19 Feb, 2020 17:06
Get short URL
Russian cops bust banned radical Islamist group Tablighi Jamaat's 'training camp' —detain leaders & participants
Detention of members of an international terrorist organization Tablighi Jamaat ©  FSB

By Bryan MacDonald

Seven members of a hardline Islamic organization were arrested in Moscow on Wednesday, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB). They are charged with disseminating extremist propaganda and trying to recruit new supporters.

Tablighi Jamaat, which means the Outreach Society or the Society for Spreading Faith, is banned in Russia. Its philosophy is based around the idea that Muslims should revert to practicing their faith as it was done in the 7th century, when the Prophet Mohammed himself lived. It particularly focuses on styles of dress, personal behavior, and forms of ritual.

RT
Religious literature seized from detained members of the international terrorist organization Tablighi Jamaat ©  FSB

1 READ MORE: FSB foils extremist cell ‘run by foreign emissaries’ in Moscow region

"Three leaders and four active members of a conspiratorial cell who were conducting a training camp for members of the organization were detained," the FSB said in a statement. It further accused them of "undermining the foundations of Islam," while confirming the detained were natives of Central Asia.

The Tablighi Jamaat group was formed in 1927 in India and is influenced by Wahhabism, a branch of Saudi Arabian Islam. It boasts over 150 million members and its followers have been linked to numerous terror attacks in Western countries. In 2009, Russia's Supreme Court labeled Tablighi Jamaat extremist and banned it. Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, both former Soviet republics with large Muslim populations, have imposed the same measure.

RT
Religious literature seized from detained members of the international terrorist organization Tablighi Jamaat ©  FSB

If convicted of organizing activities, the seven arrested on Wednesday could be fined up to 800,000 rubles ($12,500), or imprisoned for between six and ten years. For just participating, they could expect a two to six-year jail sentence or a 600,000 ($9,400) ruble fine.

In 2017, the FSB reported that security forces detained 69 Tablighi Jamaat members in Moscow, including Russian citizens.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies