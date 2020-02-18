Bombs away! WATCH close-up footage of Su-35S jet performing airstrike

The Russian Defense Ministry’s TV channel, Zvezda, has placed numerous cameras on Su-35S fighter jets, filming a spectacular video from the bomb-dropping drills of the 4++ generation warplanes

The cams were not only in the cockpits, but also on the bodies of the jets, right in front of their bomb hatches, providing some unique footage.

The video was made during the recent exercises in the air above the Voronzeh and Tver Regions in central Russia, which involved Su-35S and MiG-31 jets, as well as around 500 servicemen.

The planes took off from the airfields with a time gap of just one minute and dropped bombs on targets which were imitating enemy anti-aircraft systems and a tank convoy on the move. All targets were destroyed.

Sukhoi Su-35S is a Russian multipurpose jet, which has been around since the late 2000s and has proven to be highly efficient during Moscow’s anti-terrorist operation in Syria. It became an intermediate link between the Soviet Su-27 aircraft and the state-of-the-art 5th generation Su-57 stealth fighter.

