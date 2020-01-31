First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia, both Chinese citizens – Deputy PM

Russia has registered its first patients diagnosed with the coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova confirmed. The alarming news comes just a day after Moscow closed its border with China in the Far East.

Two Chinese citizens have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Russia’s Zabaikalsky Krai and Tyumen Oblast in Siberia, Golikova told reporters on Friday. These are the first cases of the deadly disease to be registered on Russian soil.

The patients in question have been subjected to “strict monitoring.” They have been put into quarantine and are receiving medical care, the official added.

As a precautionary measure, Russia is starting the evacuation of over 300 citizens from the virus-hit city of Wuhan in Hubei province. Some 2,600 Russians spending holidays in the island of Hainan will also be brought back home, the deputy prime minister announced.

To prevent the spread of the virus, Moscow is suspending all flights to and from China. The only exception was made for Aeroflot destinations to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, as well as Chinese airlines’ flights arriving to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

