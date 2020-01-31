 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boom! 94yo WWII veteran fires 152mm howitzer in stunning VIDEO

31 Jan, 2020 10:56
Screenshot from YouTube © Russian Ministry of Defense
A decorated WWII veteran couldn’t resist trying a large-caliber cannon while visiting a Russian military compound in Siberia and didn’t miss a single target. The jaw-dropping moment was caught on film.

It’s been 75 years since Mikhail Asanov came back from the war, but his shooting skills are still as sharp as ever. This week, he was invited to share his wartime experience with young soldiers near the Siberian town of Kemerovo, but the visit ended up being a spectacular live-fire exercise.  

Russia’s Defense Ministry released a video showing the 94-year-old veteran being escorted towards a Msta-B 152mm howitzer installed at a firing range. After brief instructions by the officer in charge, he can be seen skillfully using the scope to adjust the elevation.

Moments later, the veteran sends a salvo of 44kg shells towards the target. No rounds were spent in vain, the ministry said later.

