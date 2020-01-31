Boom! 94yo WWII veteran fires 152mm howitzer in stunning VIDEO

A decorated WWII veteran couldn’t resist trying a large-caliber cannon while visiting a Russian military compound in Siberia and didn’t miss a single target. The jaw-dropping moment was caught on film.

It’s been 75 years since Mikhail Asanov came back from the war, but his shooting skills are still as sharp as ever. This week, he was invited to share his wartime experience with young soldiers near the Siberian town of Kemerovo, but the visit ended up being a spectacular live-fire exercise.

Russia’s Defense Ministry released a video showing the 94-year-old veteran being escorted towards a Msta-B 152mm howitzer installed at a firing range. After brief instructions by the officer in charge, he can be seen skillfully using the scope to adjust the elevation.

Moments later, the veteran sends a salvo of 44kg shells towards the target. No rounds were spent in vain, the ministry said later.

