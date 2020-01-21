Russian military engineers celebrate 319th anniversary of foundation with impressive drill (VIDEO)

Russia’s Defense Ministry has marked the 319th anniversary of the creation of one of its most technologically advanced military branches by showcasing military engineers storming an enemy hideout in an impressive drill.

A video published by the Defense Ministry on social media shows a Russian military engineers’ strike team clad in state-of-the-art combined armor protective suits storming a simulated militants’ mine workshop under the cover of armored personnel carriers.

The soldiers’ multilayer composite armor consisting of metallic, plastic and ceramic plates covering the whole body allows them to survive even if an explosive device is detonated right next to the strike team.

The military engineers who trace their history back to the times of Peter the Great have recently evolved to become one of the most technologically advanced parts of the Russian Armed Forces. The branch that includes sappers, barrier and denial operations specialists as well as the recently formed engineering strike teams is equipped with the most sophisticated cutting-edge weapons and armament ranging from military robots to aramid fabric protection suits.

In one of its latest feats, the Russian sappers cleared thousands of mines in Syria. The Russian forces conducted successful mine clearance operations in various regions, such as Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor or Palmyra after its liberation from jihadists between 2016 and 2018, removing a total of 105,000 explosive devices. The sappers were also deployed to Laos between 2018 and 2019 where they helped to clear some 100 hectares from munitions and mines left over since the Vietnam War.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!