1 killed, 1 injured after gunman opens fire inside magistrates' court in Russia’s Siberia

One person has died and a woman has been severely injured after a gunman opened fire inside a courthouse in the city of Novokuznetsk in southwestern Siberia. The rifle-wielding suspect has been apprehended.

The incident unfolded early Thursday morning around 9.20 local time, a law enforcement source told TASS news agency.

The assailant was detained at the scene and taken into custody.

A male court officer, who suffered a gunshot wound as a result of the attack, succumbed to his injuries and died in an ambulance en route to hospital.

A female lawyer was also severely injured with wounds to the leg and face. She has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

There have been conflicting information about the identity of the attacker.

There were unconfirmed reports that the attacker might have been an aggrieved defendant who left the courtroom mid-hearing, only to return with a firearm he allegedly kept in his vehicle. As the man reentered the building, armed with a deadly weapon, a court officer attempted to stop him but was shot dead instead, a law enforcement source told TASS. The shooter then moved to the courtroom, where he fired at another person, the source told the agency.

However, another source with knowledge of the investigation told Interfax news agency that the shooter was in fact a victim in a criminal case.

“It has been preliminary established that the gunman was a victim in a criminal case, that was being heard by the court. The injured woman is a witness,” the source said.

