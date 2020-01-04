 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Finally got the ‘Witcher’ song out of your head? This Russian folk chorus will make you sing it again (VIDEO)

4 Jan, 2020 09:27
Get short URL
Finally got the ‘Witcher’ song out of your head? This Russian folk chorus will make you sing it again (VIDEO)
Screenshot from 'The Witcher' 2019 ©Netflix
Netflix’s new fantasy epic may have met with a mixed response from critics, but the song ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ proved to be a real earworm, and the Russian-language version has inspired an unusual cover.

In case you’ve missed the meme, the TV series ‘The Witcher’ stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a mutant monster hunter with weird looks, a bad attitude and all the publicity problems they bring. Coming to his rescue is Joey Batey’s Jaskier, a bard ever ready to spin Geralt’s misadventures with a song or two. Deviating from the reality of Geralt’s deeds, Jaskier’s tunes convince the common folk that the Witcher is their champion - one who must be generously paid.

‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ instantly sticks in your head, as many Netflix watchers can attest. And the song is probably a secret Russian plot, considering that it was co-composed by Sonya Belousova, a St. Petersburg-born musician who cut her teeth at the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music before moving to the US.

If the tune is a secret weapon, the Russians seem to be as vulnerable as their Western counterparts. The song became a sleeper hit in the country, with covers a-plenty produced since the TV series was released on December 20.

The latest is this version, performed by a professional folk music chorus in Omsk.

Elsewhere on YouTube, Russian vloggers have been singing the song to plead for donations. There are also the inevitable hard metal and a cappella covers.

The series is based on books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and a number of bestselling videogame adaptations. Unlike the generic fantasy of the Netflix version, the original is heavily rooted in Slavic folklore and culture, so it’s probably no wonder that there are so many Russian fans.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies