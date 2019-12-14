Russia’s classified Monolit guided missile ready for state testing

The development of a prospective high-precision Monolit guided missile for Russia’s Aerospace Forces is nearing its final stages and is ready for tests, a top defense industry official revealed.

“The work is ongoing. It’s too early to provide any details. It’s a classified project. I’ll only say that we are ready to move to the stage of state testing,” Vladimir Lepin, the head of Techmash munitions developer, told Tass.

The state tests would determine if the missile complies with its design characteristics and is fit for serial production.

Lepin first spoke of Monolit in October 2018, revealing that the missile will be launched from warplanes and attack helicopters.

It’s considered a more advanced version of the Broneboyshik (armor-piercer) air-launched unguided missile that has been already tested and is expected to be deployed in the Russian army next year. But unlike its older sibling, Monolit is a guided missile and has bigger caliber (122 millimeters instead of 80mm) and longer range.

The footage of live fire exercises, involving the Broneboyshik missile, first published this summer.

This projectile can affect the target in various ways due to its capability of exploding in front of an obstacle at the moment of contact with it or after breaking through the obstacle. Broneboyshik will boost the arsenals of Su-25 jets and Mi-8 helicopters.

