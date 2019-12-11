Plane on fire at Moscow airport! Luckily, it’s firefighters training to save lives (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The firefighting unit of Moscow’s Vnukovo airport trained this week to respond to a plane going on fire during an emergency landing. A rapid response is a matter of life and death, the country was reminded earlier this year.

Three crash tenders and 43 firefighters took part in Tuesday’s drill in Vnukovo. They doused an aircraft modified to serve training purposes with foam and performed an evacuation of passengers trapped inside the smoke-filled cabin.

The latter were simulated by a dummy and an airport worker, who made his best impression of somebody too weak from poisoning to walk on his own feet. Medics, who took part in the exercise, gave him first aid and evacuated him from the airfield.

Fires on crash sites are notoriously dangerous, especially if the aircraft has to land immediately and has no time to dispose of excess fuel.

In May this year one of the worst air disasters in Russian history happened due to a fire. A Sukhoi Superjet made an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow and suffered a major fuel spill which turned the rear part of the plane into an inferno. Forty-one people died in that incident.

