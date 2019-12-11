 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bomb plot by supporter of radical Ukrainian nationalists thwarted in Russia’s Murmansk – FSB

11 Dec, 2019 11:02
Bomb plot by supporter of radical Ukrainian nationalists thwarted in Russia’s Murmansk – FSB
Screenshot from an FSB video showing the arrest. Via Ria Novosti
The Russian security service FSB said it has arrested a man, linked with radical Ukrainian nationalists, who was plotting to carry out a bomb attack near a government building in the northern Russian port of Murmansk.

The man was arrested on Tuesday as he was retrieving a powerful home-made bomb that was stashed in a cache, the FSB statement said.

The suspect was not identified by name. The FSB said he is in his mid-thirties, has Russian citizenship, and “supports” the “Right Sector,” a collective of various groups of right-wing Ukrainian nationalists, which played a crucial role in the armed coup in Kiev in 2014.

