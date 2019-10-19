 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 killed as Siberian gold mine dam collapse floods dorms with muddy water (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

19 Oct, 2019 12:53
Emergency workers at the site of the dam collapse © RIA
At least fifteen people have been killed after a dam collapsed at a gold mine in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region. Rescue workers are still searching for missing miners that may have been swept away by the flash flood.

Heavy rains in the village of Schetinkino on the Seyba River caused a dam to fail, flooding two nearby dormitories that housed mine workers. Photographs and videos of the site show the muddy flood water that engulfed the dormitories.

Screenshot from the video ©  Ruptly

The accident has killed at least fifteen people, the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) said. Fourteen others have been evacuated to receive medical treatment. Three of those hospitalized are said to be in serious condition.

Screenshot from the video ©  Ruptly

About 300 emergency workers are searching for the six people that are still missing, using boats and divers to sweep the flooded area. Seven people in total have been rescued so far by first responders.

© RIA

The mine operator is suspected of having violated safety regulations. A criminal probe has been launched, and the company's offices have reportedly already been raided by law enforcement.

