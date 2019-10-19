15 killed as Siberian gold mine dam collapse floods dorms with muddy water (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

At least fifteen people have been killed after a dam collapsed at a gold mine in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region. Rescue workers are still searching for missing miners that may have been swept away by the flash flood.

Heavy rains in the village of Schetinkino on the Seyba River caused a dam to fail, flooding two nearby dormitories that housed mine workers. Photographs and videos of the site show the muddy flood water that engulfed the dormitories.

The accident has killed at least fifteen people, the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) said. Fourteen others have been evacuated to receive medical treatment. Three of those hospitalized are said to be in serious condition.

About 300 emergency workers are searching for the six people that are still missing, using boats and divers to sweep the flooded area. Seven people in total have been rescued so far by first responders.

The mine operator is suspected of having violated safety regulations. A criminal probe has been launched, and the company's offices have reportedly already been raided by law enforcement.

