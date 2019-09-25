 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 17:38 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 18:04
23 injured as Boeing 767 makes hard landing in Siberia, Russia (VIDEO)
Twenty-three passengers were injured as an Azur Air plane with 344 people aboard performed a hard landing in an airport in the Russian city of Barnaul in southern Siberia, not far from the border with Kazakhstan.

A landing gear unit caught fire as the Boeing 767-300 touched down. The pilot informed the airport services of the problem, and emergency services swiftly extinguished the blaze.

Twenty-three people were injured in the hard landing, but only five of them required hospitalization. There were 334 passengers and 10 crew members aboard.

The plane, operated by Russian carrier Azur Air, was returning from Vietnam. Investigators are now working to identify the reasons for the incident.

