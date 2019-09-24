WATCH: Stranger rescues girl from BURNING apartment by pulling her through window on floor above

An incredibly daring rescue of a girl from her burning apartment was caught on camera by a stunned eyewitness who watched as a man pulled the young woman out through a window and into the property above.

The girl was sleeping in the fifth-floor of the building in Nizhnevartovsk, western Siberia, on September 22 when her cat suddenly woke her, alerting her to the blaze.

She ran to the window to call for help when her cries were answered by a 29-year-old man who leaned out and managed to pull her up the one-story gap, as firefighters prepared their ladders below.

According to local reports, the rescuer doesn’t actually live in the complex, but happened to be passing the scene at a fortuitous moment and rushed into the building to help the girl. The owner of the apartment where he staged the rescue said the man returned afterwards to apologize for making a mess in the kitchen as he rushed towards the window.

The girl was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but her condition was not believed to be serious. Investigators suspect the fire was sparked by faulty wiring in a home appliance.

Also on rt.com Pilot ejects seconds before disaster as Spanish military plane ploughs into the ocean (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!