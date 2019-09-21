‘Wait till New Year!’ Fireworks fly high as pyrotechnics-loaded truck catches fire in Russia (VIDEO)

Motorists and bystanders were treated to an unexpected fireworks show in Russia after a truck, packed with pyrotechnics, ignited right in the middle of a rural road during the night.

A semi-truck was delivering fireworks from one city in Russia’s Far East to another when it suddenly caught fire. Videos from the scene show the vehicle parked in the middle of a country road, with its cabin engulfed in flames. When the fire reached the truck’s cargo, a flurry of fireworks began flying up in the air and illuminating the night sky with bright colors.

At least some spectators seemed to have enjoyed the show, as they could be heard laughing in the video. “Wait till New Year’s Eve!” one man shouted.

Local media reported that the cause of the fire was not immediately clear, and the driver escaped unharmed.

