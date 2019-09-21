 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Wait till New Year!’ Fireworks fly high as pyrotechnics-loaded truck catches fire in Russia (VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 11:51
Motorists and bystanders were treated to an unexpected fireworks show in Russia after a truck, packed with pyrotechnics, ignited right in the middle of a rural road during the night.

A semi-truck was delivering fireworks from one city in Russia’s Far East to another when it suddenly caught fire. Videos from the scene show the vehicle parked in the middle of a country road, with its cabin engulfed in flames. When the fire reached the truck’s cargo, a flurry of fireworks began flying up in the air and illuminating the night sky with bright colors.

At least some spectators seemed to have enjoyed the show, as they could be heard laughing in the video. “Wait till New Year’s Eve!” one man shouted.

Local media reported that the cause of the fire was not immediately clear, and the driver escaped unharmed.

