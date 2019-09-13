RT team nearly attacked by POLAR BEAR while making wildlife film in Russia (VIDEO)

Journalists from the RTDoc team have narrowly avoided a polar bear attack in the Russian tundra. The ferocious animal appeared right in front of the reporters as they filmed a documentary with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The crew of RT’s documentary channel, RTDoc, was out filming bears and walruses on the remote Chukotka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East, when a large polar bear suddenly emerged on top of a slate hill, stunning the reporters. The journalists and their guide tried to fend off the animal as it stood just meters away, making loud noises and banging a spear against the rocks. The tactic seemed to work, as the bear left after a brief but intense standoff.

The largest meat-eaters on land, polar bears are ferocious hunters who are known to attack humans, especially when defending their cubs from intruders.

The RTDoc team was filming an animal conservation documentary with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), marking 25 years since the global environmentalist nonprofit opened its office in Russia.

