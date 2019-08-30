Moscow man smashes tram with AXE after failing to board (VIDEO)

An angry Russian man busted open a door of a tram in Moscow, after the pesky public transport slipped away right under his nose. The vehicle was damaged, while the rowdy wannabe-passenger escaped.

The bizarre incident was captured by one of the onboard cameras of a modern tram and emerged on social media on Friday. Footage shows the tram arriving at its stop, while a man holding various instruments is waiting for it.

The burdened person apparently fails to press the button to open the vehicle’s rear door properly and ultimately the driver takes off after the brief, 10-second or so, stop.

Obviously frustrated, the male hits the tram with his carpenter axe, busting the glass out and sending frightened passengers fleeing. Ironically, after sustaining damage the tram driver stops the vehicle altogether, opening the stubborn door as well.

The axe-wielding man apparently lost the desire to ride the vehicle after the incident, however, and was seen going toward the front of the tram while brandishing his tool – presumably to argue with the driver. No further incident, however, was reported, while the rowdy man escaped the scene and remains at large.

