From Kalinka to Lezginka: FM spokesperson Zakharova saddles the beat of iconic Caucasus dance

She may be better known as the public face of Russian diplomacy, but occasionally Maria Zakharova gives in to her not-so-secret passion for dance, as a new video shows.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson was caught on camera dancing the Lezginka, a fast-paced, energetic dance popular in the Caucasus Mountains.

The video is from a youth forum where a professional dancer persuaded Zakharova to show off her dancing skills as the audience claps. Her male partner was actually there to teach visitors how a proper Lezginka is done.

Zakharova famously combined her diplomatic job with dancing in 2016, when she performed a Russian folk dance, Kalinka, to dignitaries in Sochi at the Russia-ASEAN summit.

