 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

From Kalinka to Lezginka: FM spokesperson Zakharova saddles the beat of iconic Caucasus dance

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 16:56
Get short URL
From Kalinka to Lezginka: FM spokesperson Zakharova saddles the beat of iconic Caucasus dance
Screenshot from video by YouTube user Pobeda26
She may be better known as the public face of Russian diplomacy, but occasionally Maria Zakharova gives in to her not-so-secret passion for dance, as a new video shows.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson was caught on camera dancing the Lezginka, a fast-paced, energetic dance popular in the Caucasus Mountains.

The video is from a youth forum where a professional dancer persuaded Zakharova to show off her dancing skills as the audience claps. Her male partner was actually there to teach visitors how a proper Lezginka is done.

Zakharova famously combined her diplomatic job with dancing in 2016, when she performed a Russian folk dance, Kalinka, to dignitaries in Sochi at the Russia-ASEAN summit.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies