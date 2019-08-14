 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kings of the sky: Pilots and gunners compete to find out whose skills are most awesome (PHOTOS)

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 11:52 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 12:04
A Su-30SM takes part in Aviadards competition. ©Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Military crews are wowing spectators as they pit mastery of their fighter jets and combat helicopters against each other in this year’s Aviadarts competition in Russia.

A total of 43 teams from four nations flocked to Ryazan, a city some 200km (125 miles) southeast from Moscow, to take part in the finals of Aviadarts-2019.

The two-week games are long enough to test crews of all kinds of aircraft, from long-range nuclear-capable bombers to transport helicopters.

©Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

In each competition a team has to perform a challenging flight routine in a set amount of time and often hit targets with cannon fire or bombs.

©Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

To win, you need ace pilots, eagle-eyed gunners and bombers plus a highly-competent squad of technicians on the ground to keep your plane or chopper in top shape.

©Russian Defense Ministry

The first week of Aviadarts was somewhat marred by cloudy weather, which even forced postponement of some events, but then the skies cleared and they were ready to be claimed.

©Russian Defense Ministry

The final results will be announced on Saturday. Russia hopes to win this year, but there is strong competition from China, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The nations have been battling for medals since 2013, when the championship first took place.

The MiG-29 fighter jets of the aerobatics team “The Swifts” perform at the Aviadarts completion near Ryazan. ©Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

There was also a demonstration program for the spectators, with Russian avionics masters the Swifts and the Russian Knights taking to the air.

©Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

