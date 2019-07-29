Pole dance performed on doorstep of city council in Russia (VIDEO)
The puzzling video was shot in Berezniki on Saturday during a promotional “festival” by several city's fitness clubs. The event was apparently endorsed by the city’s administration which shared the event’s booklet on its website.
Footage from the scene shows a woman performing a dance on a pole in front of the entrance to the city’s administration. Berezniki is the second-largest city in the whole Perm region, housing some 141,000 people.
While only a single video emerged from the event, the booklet suggests a significant part of it involved the same pole with the festival including several instances of pole dancing, pole sport and pole art.
The performance was met with a mixed reaction online. Many were angered by the "striptease-like" performance on the administration's doorstep, while others commended the dancer for her skills. Some joked about the unstable pole and even branded the video an anti-climax after the shaky bar managed to stand upright throughout performance.
