Pole dance performed on doorstep of city council in Russia (VIDEO)

Video of a pole dancing performance in Russia’s Perm region has emerged online, baffling viewers by its bizarre location. The pole was erected right on the doorstep of the city’s council.

The puzzling video was shot in Berezniki on Saturday during a promotional “festival” by several city's fitness clubs. The event was apparently endorsed by the city’s administration which shared the event’s booklet on its website.

Footage from the scene shows a woman performing a dance on a pole in front of the entrance to the city’s administration. Berezniki is the second-largest city in the whole Perm region, housing some 141,000 people.

While only a single video emerged from the event, the booklet suggests a significant part of it involved the same pole with the festival including several instances of pole dancing, pole sport and pole art.

The performance was met with a mixed reaction online. Many were angered by the “striptease-like” performance on the administration’s doorstep, while others commended the dancer for her skills. Some joked about the unstable pole and even branded the video an anti-climax after the shaky bar managed to stand upright throughout performance.

