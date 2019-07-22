WATCH Russian frigate destroy anti-ship missile amid drills off Crimea shores

One of Russia’s newest warships was filmed intercepting a fast-moving projectile launched during a naval exercise in the Black Sea.

One of Russia’s newest warships was filmed intercepting a fast-moving projectile launched during a naval exercise in the Black Sea.Footage released by the Defense Ministry shows a mock anti-ship cruise missile being fired from a ground-based silo launcher. Once airborne, the missile heads towards the Admiral Makarov guided-missile frigate, which has been patrolling Crimea’s waters.

An aerial attack alarm was activated moments later, with the crew readying and launching a pair of surface-to-air missiles against the mock target.

Laid down in 2012, the Admiral Makarov is the third frigate of Admiral Grigorovich-class ships to be based with the Black Sea Fleet at Sevastopol. The 124-meter ship is fitted with upgraded radar equipment, torpedo tubes, as well as dozens of cells for vertical-launch anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles.

