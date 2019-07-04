 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Deadly fire at deep sea Russian sub started in battery compartment, reactor secured – MoD

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 06:46 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 07:12
Get short URL
Deadly fire at deep sea Russian sub started in battery compartment, reactor secured – MoD
Wreaths for the seamen killed on June 1 at a memorial in Murmansk dedicated to all Russian Navy members, who died in peacetime. ©Sputnik / Sergey Eshchenko
Fresh details about the fire on a Russian submersible that claimed 14 lives were given by the defense minister. He confirmed that the ship was nuclear-propelled and that the fire broke in the battery compartment of the sub.

"The nuclear reactor on the submersible has been fully isolated," Sergey Shoigi told President Vladimir Putin.

The vessel's crew also "conducted all necessary measures to protect the reactor. It’s fully functional. So we hope the repair of the submersible can be done quickly." 

The main cause of the tragedy was a fire which broke out in the sub’s battery compartment and “managed to somewhat spread.” Battery malfunction was earlier viewed as the likely cause of the deadly blaze by Russian defense experts.

Also on rt.com Heroic crew gave their lives to save others during sub disaster – Russian defense minister

The president and the minister also discussed compensation for the families of the 14 officers who died in the fire.

“We are working with each family individually,” Shoigu said, adding that “all necessary help will be provided.”

This is what the law mandates and this is our duty to our dead sailors.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies