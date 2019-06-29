‘Lawlessness & power abuse’ – Putin on scandal over journalist Golunov’s drug arrest

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the now-dropped drug charge recently brought against investigative journalist Ivan Golunov was a clear case of “power abuse” that shouldn’t go without repercussions for those responsible.

“Regarding the situation with Golunov, it’s not injustice, it’s lawlessness,” Putin said at his final press conference at G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Ivan Golunov, a Russian journalist who’d investigated corruption among Moscow officials, was detained earlier this month on suspicion of being a drug dealer. Golunov claimed he was innocent and was being framed by corrupt police officers.

The case made headlines in Russia and abroad, resulting in a massive public outcry, demanding a thorough investigation into his case and an inquiry into the alleged abuse of power by the police.

“It’s a complete power abuse, it must be investigated and certain decisions must be made regarding the case,” the head of state added.

The charges against Golunov were dropped a short while later, with Russia’s interior minister announcing that Golunov was cleared of all charges due to a lack of evidence against him.

Police officers suspected of framing him were suspended and now face an investigation. Two high-ranking police generals have also lost their jobs following the scandal.

