‘Leave kids alone & let them grow up’: Putin says LGBT groups should not enforce their views

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 09:41
FILE PHOTO: People take part in the LGBT in St. Petersburg © REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
There are no high tempers in Russia about LGBT groups, but they shouldn't instill their views on under-18s, Vladimir Putin said, demanding that the minority “let the children grow up” and decide on their own who they want to be.

Putin’s latest interview with the Financial Times seems to have hit a nerve, as many public figures, among them singer Elton John, rushed to voice unease over some parts of it. Even at the G20 summit in Osaka, the Russian President couldn’t avoid being challenged into explaining his stance on sexual minorities and liberalism.

Russia has “very relaxed attitude towards the LGBT community, we aren’t biased against them,” but the minority must not aggressively disseminate its views among minors who may not be able to decide on their own, he told reporters. “Let’s give children an opportunity to grow up and decide afterwards who they want to be. Leave them alone,” Putin urged.

Six or five genders, transformers, trans... how do you call it? I just have no idea what they are.

Another part of the problem is that “this part of the society” is advancing their views “by force” on the majority, Putin said, citing “so-called sexual education” as an example.

