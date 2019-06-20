 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin says he ‘has proof’ he’s not an ALIEN (VIDEO)

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 14:22
©REUTERS / Jean-Philippe Arle
In case you wondered, Vladimir Putin is not an extra-terrestrial being. At least that’s what he said in response to a joke (we hope) question during his annual ‘direct line’ Q&A with Russians.

“I’m not, and I have proof, my witnesses and people close to me, and my children, after all,” the Russian president said.

The question about Putin’s planet of origin was one of several asked in a blitz at the end of the Q&A session. Others inquired why he was always so polite and whether he was tired of being the president. The answers were: because representing Russia requires that and no, otherwise I wouldn’t have run.

Like any well-known public figures, Putin has endured some conspiracy theories about his persona. That he is secretly not from our planet is not among the more popular ones, though. Some absolutely wild conspiracy theories, however, suggest Putin is long-dead and has been replaced by several doubles. There are entire charts with photos purporting to identify each of those lookalikes.

