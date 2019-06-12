Russian military gets first batch of futuristic Udav handguns

The state-of-the-art Udav handgun, described as one of the most powerful pistols in the word, has begun a trail run with the Russian military. It is intended to replace the sturdy but aging Makarov sidearm in use since 1950s.

The Udav (‘Boa’ in Russian, a blunt-nosed snake) was cleared for mass production after successfully passing the state tests, which saw the weapon exposed to dust, sand and the temperatures ranging from minus 50 to plus 70 Celsius.

The 9 millimeters auto-loading handgun has a magazine capacity of 18 bullets, which is ten more than of the Makarov.

The new pistol’s engagement range is almost two times larger, reaching 100 meters. The Udav is also lighter and easier to operate than the Makarov, due to the use of composite materials.

Udav can fire all types of 9mm bullets, including tracer, armor-piercing and expanding ammunition. What makes the pistol even more menacing are the subsonic and increased penetrability bullets, which were especially developed for it.

The handgun futuristic design isn’t just for looks, as it provides the option of using the Udav with a silencer and a laser scope.

The civilian version of the new Russian handgun will be released later this year, with the producers saying that Udav will be able to challenge the likes of Colt, Walther and Glock on the market.

