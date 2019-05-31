Bitter reaction: Adorable kid caught in epic wince on discovering lime at Kremlin event (VIDEO)
On Thursday, Vladimir Putin was presenting Orders of Parental Glory, which are made to families raising seven or more children. But the antics of one charming fair-haired kid captured the internet’s imagination. Wearing a tidy white shirt and a black tie, he was sitting in his mother’s lap, all eyes on the action on the podium.
Lime gets sweet revenge on a kid during Kremlin award ceremonyhttps://t.co/fWS4vKnY1Ppic.twitter.com/3xRDOyjJfS— RT (@RT_com) May 31, 2019
But at one point, the youngster decided to bite into a piece of lime, only to discover that it was anything but sweet. A telling reaction followed, as the kid could not help but to roll out his tongue in disgust, and to make a facial expression similar to a roaring dragon trying to breathe fire.Also on rt.com Hero kid lowered head-first into water-filled pipe to rescue trapped little girl in dramatic VIDEO
