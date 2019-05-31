Bitter reaction: Adorable kid caught in epic wince on discovering lime at Kremlin event (VIDEO)

A small boy came to the Kremlin with his family for an award ceremony hosted by President Putin and honoring parenting skills, but the local cuisine proved too much for his tastes.

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin was presenting Orders of Parental Glory, which are made to families raising seven or more children. But the antics of one charming fair-haired kid captured the internet’s imagination. Wearing a tidy white shirt and a black tie, he was sitting in his mother’s lap, all eyes on the action on the podium.

Lime gets sweet revenge on a kid during Kremlin award ceremonyhttps://t.co/fWS4vKnY1Ppic.twitter.com/3xRDOyjJfS — RT (@RT_com) May 31, 2019

But at one point, the youngster decided to bite into a piece of lime, only to discover that it was anything but sweet. A telling reaction followed, as the kid could not help but to roll out his tongue in disgust, and to make a facial expression similar to a roaring dragon trying to breathe fire.

Also on rt.com Hero kid lowered head-first into water-filled pipe to rescue trapped little girl in dramatic VIDEO

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.