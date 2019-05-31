 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Bitter reaction: Adorable kid caught in epic wince on discovering lime at Kremlin event (VIDEO)

Published time: 31 May, 2019 11:15 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 11:53
Get short URL
Bitter reaction: Adorable kid caught in epic wince on discovering lime at Kremlin event (VIDEO)
© Screenshot / Pool
A small boy came to the Kremlin with his family for an award ceremony hosted by President Putin and honoring parenting skills, but the local cuisine proved too much for his tastes.

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin was presenting Orders of Parental Glory, which are made to families raising seven or more children. But the antics of one charming fair-haired kid captured the internet’s imagination. Wearing a tidy white shirt and a black tie, he was sitting in his mother’s lap, all eyes on the action on the podium.

But at one point, the youngster decided to bite into a piece of lime, only to discover that it was anything but sweet. A telling reaction followed, as the kid could not help but to roll out his tongue in disgust, and to make a facial expression similar to a roaring dragon trying to breathe fire.

Also on rt.com Hero kid lowered head-first into water-filled pipe to rescue trapped little girl in dramatic VIDEO

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies