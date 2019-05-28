Russia to show its new supersonic heavy drone ‘Hunter’ at major defense expo – MoD

Russia’s cutting edge heavyweight drone ‘Hunter’ (Okhotnik), designed to take down enemy air defenses, will be shown at a major military expo just outside Moscow in June, the military has announced.

The state-of-the-art S-350 Vityaz missile system as well as an array of other mighty war machines will also be on display at the Army-2019 exhibition.

The drone which was under development by the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer since 2011 is expected to become operational this year and is regarded by the Russian military as a top priority.

While the UAV’s technical specifications are a secret, media allege it will have a takeoff weight of some 20-25 tons and operate at a supersonic speed of 1,400 km/h (870mph). Also, the aircraft is likely to possess stealth capabilities and be able to carry surveillance and observation equipment.

Leaked footage claiming to show a ‘Hunter’ being tested on an airstrip suggests the brand-new UAV is a wing-type aircraft.

It is also rumored that the drone may possibly be paired with the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter. The UAV, controlled by the warplane crew, will penetrate the enemy’s air defenses to clear the way for the fighter jet, a source told Interfax news agency.

Also on rt.com Soulless hunters: Should the West beware of new Russian heavyweight drones?

In February, Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov spoke on the promised maiden flight for the device, saying it will happen in the “nearest future.”

The drone, arguably being one of the top Army-2019 attractions, will be displayed alongside the S-350 Vityaz missile defense system – another weapon expected to enter squadron service with the Russian Army this year. The new system, designed to replace the aging S-300s, successfully underwent tests back in March.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!