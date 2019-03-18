HomeRussia News

Russian Aerospace Forces strengthened by over 1,000 warplanes & helicopters

Published time: 18 Mar, 2019 15:50
Sukhoi Su-30 and Su-35 fighter aircrafts and Su-34 fighter bombers at the military parade in Moscow. © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
Russia’s Aerospace Forces (VKS) have received more than 1,000 planes and helicopters since 2012 are now 74 percent fitted with state-of-the-art hardware, the deputy commander said.

“New types of aircraft, such as Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM, as well as Ka-52 combat helicopters, were supplied to four aviation regiments and two aviation squadrons,” Lieutenant-General Sergei Dronov, VKS deputy chief, told the Russian military’s official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

A SU-35 S fighter jet © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

Strategic bombers, like Tu-160 and Tu-95MS, are being upgraded and delivered to long-range aviation units across Russia every year, he added.

A Ka-52 helicopter © Sputnik

The deputy commander pointed out that "the serviceability level of the aviation hardware “has increased twofold over the past six years,” while the share of modern planes and helicopters in the fleet currently exceeds 74 percent.

The demand in pilots has been 90 percent satisfied in the Aerospace Forces, with the majority of Russian aces having real combat experience in Syria where Russia has been helping the local authorities fight terrorists since 2014.

A Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bomber and missile carrier during midair refueling. © Sputnik

